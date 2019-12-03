HIT: To another successful downtown Auburn holiday parade and festival.
Before the big winter storm arrived Sunday, the city's yearly celebration of the Christmas season's arrival brought crowds downtown Saturday for a day filled with fun activities, capped by the popular parade that ushered Santa himself to city hall.
AUBURN — Downtown Auburn was chock-full of lights and people exchanging friendly chatter at …
The yearly parade is truly a slice of Americana, as multiple generations of families bundle up and pack the sidewalks to take in the scene. These are the moments in which lasting, warm memories are made.
Thanks to all who help plan and run this terrific Auburn tradition.
MISS: To a big old blast of winter to start the new month.
You have free articles remaining.
A two-day punch of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain made driving treacherous, and shut down much of the area Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. School children got an extra day added onto their Thanksgiving break as all local districts closed for the day.
The good news is that while we certainly had our share of snow, the local plowing crews were on top of the situation and did their usual great job of getting roads ready for traffic.
HIT: To a nice ending to an otherwise disappointing season for the Syracuse Orange football team.
Always leave them wanting more is an old show business adage, and in a way the Syracuse Univ…
SU took an overtime victory on Saturday against a bowl-bound Wake Forest squad. The Orange showed plenty of spirit and grit in this final game of the 2019 season. Although the team finished with a 5-7 record, it did put together its two best performances of the year in the final three games, something that can give fans a little hope as they think about 2020.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.