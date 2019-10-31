HIT: To the opening of an art exhibit with widespread appeal.
"Quilts=Art=Quilts" at the Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center in Auburn features more that 70 quilts by more than 60 artists. The juried exhibit began in 1981 and attracts interest from artists all over the world. The show's reputation makes it a destination for people who appreciate the artistry involved, and serves as one of the jewels in Auburn's crown. The exhibit runs through Jan. 5, 2020.
MISS: To violence at Auburn Correctional Facility.
The union representing corrections officers released a statement this week describing multiple fights at the prison this month, one involving more than a dozen inmates with some armed with slashing-type weapons. Officers fired pepper spray to break up the fights, and several staff members suffered minor injuries. The union said that the fights are part of a "continued trend" of daily outbreaks of violence at ACF.
HIT: To the promise of a new sports season.
College basketball season is here, and Syracuse University has two fine teams for local fans to get excited about. The SU women have made it to seven straight NCAA tournaments, and their 2019-2020 quest begins Tuesday, Nov. 5, when they host the Ohio Bobcats. The men's team followed up their warmup tour of Italy over the summer with two convincing exhibition game wins. The regular season starts with a bang on Wednesday, Nov. 6, with a visit from Virginia, a team coming into the season ranked No. 11 in the country.
