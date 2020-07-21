Hits & Misses: Auburn sewage study, Delevan Street trouble, baseball returns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIT: To the city of Auburn’s involvement with a Syracuse University professor’s efforts to study wastewater for data on the spread of the coronavirus.

Associate Professor David Larsen has been working with municipalities around the state on a project that does lab analysis of sewage to detect COVID-19 prevalence.

Kudos to Seth Jensen, Auburn’s municipal utilities director, for reaching out to get the Auburn area involved in this low-cost effort to aid the local public health response to this outbreak.

MISS: To the continuation of disturbing activity at a house on Auburn’s west side.

Police conducted a bust last week at the Delevan Street house that was the site of what law enforcement said was a drug-related murder in the fall. Earlier this year, Auburn police served a formal warning on the house’s owner and tenants.

Last week’s police raid yielded weapons and drug charges. Hopefully this is the beginning of the end of that property’s trouble, which affects the entire neighborhood.

HIT: To the scheduled return of Major League Baseball.