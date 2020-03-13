Hits & Misses: Auburn singer, studio win awards, corrections officers attacked, Wells students branch out

HIT: Diane Jacobs, of Auburn, was awarded Best Blues in the annual Syracuse Area Music Awards last week. Jacobs won the award for her April 2019 solo album, "What She Needs," a mix of blues and jazz that features several central New York musicians.

The Community Spirit Award was presented to Spotlight Studio of Auburn for the Christmas album "A Holiday Spotlight." The studio provides creative experiences for people with disabilities, and the holiday album features music performed by 15 members of the studio.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISS: Three correctional facility employees were reported to be injured recently at Willard Drug Treatment Center in Seneca County. The incident began when an inmate dropped a small package containing drugs and other contraband and then fought back at staff who tried to stop him from swallowing it.

And in an incident this month at Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia, an inmate who reportedly started a verbal altercation suddenly punched an officer multiple times in the head, the assault spilling over into another room where the officer was struck several more times. The inmate was eventually subdued with pepper spray. The officer was treated at a hospital for scrapes and bruises.