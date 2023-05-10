HIT: A long-running effort to build a new skateboarding facility in Auburn finally has a timeline for construction.

The Auburn City Council recently approved the funding and construction for a new skate park at Casey Park, which currently holds a 6,500-square-foot park built in 2001. Construction should be underway in June and the project is expected to be finished by the end of October. Funding for the park includes a grant from The Skatepark Project, a nonprofit founded by internationally known skateboarder Tony Hawk.

Councilor Terry Cuddy said he expects the park to become a destination. "People are going to come from miles around to come to Auburn," he said.

MISS: An Auburn man recently admitted in court that he provided a dangerous mixture of drugs to a friend who later died from an overdose.

Matthew Carnicelli, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter for selling a fentanyl compound which resulted in a fatal overdose. Cayuga County District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci said in a news release that Carnicelli admitted that on Oct. 31, 2022, "he consciously disregarded the known risk of a fatal overdose when he sold a bundle of heroin laced with a fentanyl compound, which caused the victim to suffer a fatal overdose, thereby recklessly causing the victim’s death."

He faces an indeterminate sentence of 3.5 to 7 years in prison on that count. He also entered a guilty plea to criminal possession of a controlled substance, for which he faces a sentence of seven years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision.

HIT: In an effort to push back against the drug epidemic, the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office recently put together a public service announcement video on drug use.

The video portrays a high school student who receives a text from a friend asking him to take drugs. As the student thinks about how to reply, voices saying "You'll never get caught" and "It'll take your depression and anxiety away" are heard, followed by images of an ambulance and a body bag being zipped up. The student eventually answers "No" and instead heads to class. The video also lists contact information for recovery and anti-drug organizations HEALing Cayuga, (315) 253-1522 and cayugacounty.us/1575/Healing-Cayuga, and Nick's Ride 4 Friends, (315) 253-3945 and nicksride4friends.org.

