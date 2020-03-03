Hits & Misses: Auburn spelling champ, Syracuse loss, Southern Cayuga Lenten talks

HIT: To Emma Sroka, an Auburn student who has earned a spot in the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
For Sroka, the trip to Washington, D.C., in May for the competition will be a familiar journey. A year ago, she advanced after winning the regional contest, and spelled two words correctly but was unable to make the list of the final 50 spellers, which are determined by a combination of on-stage spelling and a written test.
Kudos also go out to the other regional finalists from the Cayuga County area: Landon Lenhart, of Casey Park Elementary; Makayla Hutchinson, of Seward Elementary; John Cuddy, of Herman Avenue Elementary; and Carter DeRosa, of Auburn Junior High School.
MISS: To a crushing loss for the Syracuse University men's basketball team in the final home game of the season.
SU fell Saturday to North Carolina, 92-79, to drop its record to 16-13 and 9-9 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The loss is particularly damaging because North Carolina is having one of its worst seasons in program history, having compiled a 12-17 record.
The Orange probably need to win the final two regular season games and advance to the ACC Tournament finals to have a shot at an at-large bid in this year's NCAA Tournament.
HIT: To the kickoff of the annual Southern Cayuga Wider Parish Lenten series supper and talks.
The United Ministry of Aurora hosted the first talk Sunday in this year's program, which has set its theme as "Connections to Spirituality." The first talk explored this connection through music.
This annual series is a great way for people to engage in fellowship with others in the community while they reflect on the meaning of the Lenten season. Thanks to all people who put in the work that goes into setting them up each year.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.