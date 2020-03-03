Hits & Misses: Auburn spelling champ, Syracuse loss, Southern Cayuga Lenten talks

HIT: To Emma Sroka, an Auburn student who has earned a spot in the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

For Sroka, the trip to Washington, D.C., in May for the competition will be a familiar journey. A year ago, she advanced after winning the regional contest, and spelled two words correctly but was unable to make the list of the final 50 spellers, which are determined by a combination of on-stage spelling and a written test.

Kudos also go out to the other regional finalists from the Cayuga County area: Landon Lenhart, of Casey Park Elementary; Makayla Hutchinson, of Seward Elementary; John Cuddy, of Herman Avenue Elementary; and Carter DeRosa, of Auburn Junior High School.

MISS: To a crushing loss for the Syracuse University men's basketball team in the final home game of the season.

SU fell Saturday to North Carolina, 92-79, to drop its record to 16-13 and 9-9 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The loss is particularly damaging because North Carolina is having one of its worst seasons in program history, having compiled a 12-17 record.

The Orange probably need to win the final two regular season games and advance to the ACC Tournament finals to have a shot at an at-large bid in this year's NCAA Tournament.