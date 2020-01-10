HIT: To spending time giving back.
A group of Auburn High School students put together a bottle and can drive recently to benefit the family of an ailing child. The students are members of the school's Z-Club, affiliated with Zonta International, a service and advocacy organization. Other clubs, sports teams and teachers helped out with the effort. Z-Club adviser Julie Liccion said the club is made up of "really good kids." We couldn't agree more.
MISS: A Sterling woman who admitted burglarizing a home in Fair Haven is expected be sentenced to more than 3 years at the Willard Drug Treatment Center prison in Seneca County.
The only good news in the case is that she will be getting some help. She said in court this week that she couldn't recall the details of the crime because she was under the influence and "blacked out" at the time.
HIT: To an increase in local sales tax revenue.
People in the Auburn area are still doing quite a bit of spending locally, and sales tax collection figures show Auburn with a 6.5% percent increase in 2019 with a total of just under $10 million. Tax revenue distributions in Cayuga County totaled $47 million in 2019, a 2.2% increase over 2018.
