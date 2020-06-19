Hits & Misses: Auburn students reflect on Tubman, current events; Auburn arsonist needs to be stopped

HIT: An annual educational opportunity for some Auburn students took on new meaning this year as education was being conducted remotely and protests were taking place across the country. Terry Leonino and Greg Artzner of the folk duo Magpie once again worked with fourth-graders from Genesee Elementary School to write a song about Harriet Tubman, but this time dedicated the song to frontline pandemic workers and George Floyd, a black man killed by police in Minneapolis. Leonino said the resulting song became a reflection of students being under quarantine and their awareness of protests in the wake of Floyd's death. "Every time we do a song it's about how those children are feeling at the moment, but right now our moment is so chaotic and so emotionally challenging that I think we got stronger than usual emotional impact from the kids," she said.
MISS: Auburn police are trying to find out who is responsible for a series of arsons over the last three months. Two porches, one shed and one dumpster in the area of Howard and Sheridan streets were intentionally set on fire between March and early June, and three cars have been torched in June in the Mary Street and Curtis Place neighborhoods. Security camera footage captured a man walking away from the scene of the dumpster arson, and police are asking the public for help identifying him. Tips may be reported to Auburn Fire Department Investigator Travis Poole at (315) 253-4031 or tpoole@auburnny.gov or APD Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706 or sderosa@auburnny.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
