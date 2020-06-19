Hits & Misses: Auburn students reflect on Tubman, current events; Auburn arsonist needs to be stopped

HIT: An annual educational opportunity for some Auburn students took on new meaning this year as education was being conducted remotely and protests were taking place across the country. Terry Leonino and Greg Artzner of the folk duo Magpie once again worked with fourth-graders from Genesee Elementary School to write a song about Harriet Tubman, but this time dedicated the song to frontline pandemic workers and George Floyd, a black man killed by police in Minneapolis. Leonino said the resulting song became a reflection of students being under quarantine and their awareness of protests in the wake of Floyd's death. "Every time we do a song it's about how those children are feeling at the moment, but right now our moment is so chaotic and so emotionally challenging that I think we got stronger than usual emotional impact from the kids," she said.