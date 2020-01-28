Hits & Misses: Auburn teen to play the dome, deadly local crashes, Syracuse stays hot

HIT: To an amazing opportunity for a young Cayuga County musician.
Nineteen-year-old Nick Sbelgio will play the national anthem on his guitar this weekend before a Syracuse basketball game. That would be cool enough on its own, but this particular game is especially big.
AUBURN — At least one teenager in Auburn has heard of Van Halen.
Sbelgio, of Auburn, is playing when the Orange take on Duke, their biggest rival in the Atlantic Coast Conference and their biggest attendance draw. Roughly 35,000 spectators will be coming, which will make it one of the largest, if not the largest, on-campus college basketball audiences of the year.
MISS: To three tragic accidents that killed area residents last week.
On Wednesday night, a Red Creek man died in a snowmobile accident when his sled fell through the ice into Little Sodus Bay. A day later, a Cato man was killed in a snowmobile crash in Conquest when he collided into a piece of farm equipment. Also on Thursday, an Owasco woman died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash in Geneva.
HIT: To the continued hot streak for the Syracuse University men's basketball squad.
SU beat Pittsburgh at the Carrier Dome Saturday for its fifth straight victory, a win that has Orange fans feeling rather confident that this team is now a serious contender for an NCAA Tournament slot. That idea seemed far-fetched when this month started.
The week ahead will be a tough test. Syracuse visits a solid Clemson team on Tuesday before returning home for a much-anticipated battle Saturday against perennial powerhouse Duke.
