Hits & Misses: Auburn teen to play the dome, deadly local crashes, Syracuse stays hot

HIT: To an amazing opportunity for a young Cayuga County musician.

Nineteen-year-old Nick Sbelgio will play the national anthem on his guitar this weekend before a Syracuse basketball game. That would be cool enough on its own, but this particular game is especially big.

Sbelgio, of Auburn, is playing when the Orange take on Duke, their biggest rival in the Atlantic Coast Conference and their biggest attendance draw. Roughly 35,000 spectators will be coming, which will make it one of the largest, if not the largest, on-campus college basketball audiences of the year.

MISS: To three tragic accidents that killed area residents last week.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Wednesday night, a Red Creek man died in a snowmobile accident when his sled fell through the ice into Little Sodus Bay. A day later, a Cato man was killed in a snowmobile crash in Conquest when he collided into a piece of farm equipment. Also on Thursday, an Owasco woman died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash in Geneva.

HIT: To the continued hot streak for the Syracuse University men's basketball squad.