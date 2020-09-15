Hits & Misses: Auburn walking tours, Syracuse football loses, Buffalo Bills win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIT: To a joint effort by some Auburn historic sites to give residents and tourists a chance to safely learn about the city's unique history while getting some fresh air.

Last weekend brought a new historic walking tour to Auburn that resulted from a collaboration among the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park and the Seward House Museum. The tour began at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, by the statue depicting Tubman, the iconic abolitionist and former Auburn resident.

This tour, which continue over the next several weekend, has sort of evolved from the architecture-focused walking tours that the Cayuga Museum and Seward House have done for several years, which have typically focused on the homes and other buildings connected with the powerful and wealthy historical figures who have called the city home.

"Over the past few years we've really found that there's a lot more to say, so that's why we're shaping the tours around more of the real people" than just the architecture and houses, said Kirsten Gosch, Cayuga Museum executive director. That included bringing the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park and the National Park Service professionals into the program this fall.