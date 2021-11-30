Hits & Misses: Auburn's holiday parade, Syracuse's football meltdown, Casey Park skatepark

HIT: To the abundance of merriment that was on display in downtown Auburn on Saturday night.

After a one-year, COVID-related hiatus, the city's yearly holiday parade resumed with its typical seasonal cheer, and of course, the arrival of Santa himself. The evening culminated with the lighting of the Christmas tree outside city hall on South Street, a moment that brought cheers from the hundreds who came out for the celebration.

Thanks to all who helped plan and run this terrific family event.

MISS: To another loss for the Syracuse University football team, with this one ending the team's bowl hopes.

Syracuse entered November needing just one win in its final three games to clinch an opportunity to compete in a postseason game, which would have been an impressive accomplishment following last year's 1-10 debacle.

But the Orange could not make another victory happen. With Saturday's loss at home to Pittsburgh, SU dropped its final three games to finish the season at 5-6.

At the start of this year, many fans would probably have taken five wins, but it became apparent after several close losses in the first half of the season that this team had potential to be much better.

Head Coach Dino Babers was given a contract extension on Monday, but it came after he fired multiple assistant coaches. It certainly appears that next season is one in which Babers must deliver a strong performance.

HIT: To the new skatepark project in development for Auburn's Casey Park.

The city has announced that it has contracted with Grindline Skateparks, a company that has designed skateparks throughout the country, to lead the project. The company is known for working with the local skateboarding community on its projects, and that's what is already happening in Auburn.

The city announced an online survey that people can fill out on the project at tinyurl.com/caseyparkskatepark, with Dec. 14 the final day to submit responses. In addition, a public meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St. Grindline Skateparks design team members will be on hand, and prizes will be given out.

