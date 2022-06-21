Hits & Misses: Auburn's Juneteenth, damaging storms in Cayuga County, Emerson Park car show

HIT: To the Juneteenth weekend celebration held in Auburn.

This newly proclaimed federal holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States has a special connection to the Auburn area given the importance of so many local figures in the abolitionist movement, including Harriet Tubman, whose 200th birthday is also being celebrated this year.

The result was three days filled with events, including a day-long celebration on Saturday. Organizers with the city of Auburn, Booker T. Washington Community Center, Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, Auburn Downtown BID, NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, Cayuga County Office of Tourism, Seward House Museum and Perform 4 Purpose did a tremendous job making this the biggest and best Juneteenth celebration Auburn has had.

'Like a family': Auburn-area residents celebrate Juneteenth

Their efforts got notice not just around central New York, but the nation. An article published by U.S. News and World Report put Auburn on a list 12 places to visit for Juneteenth.

MISS: To some damaging thunderstorms that blew through the Cayuga County area last week.

Hundreds of Cayuga County-area residents lost power and emergency calls for downed wires, trees and flooding poured into the county's 911 dispatch center on Thursday.

Fortunately, major damage was limited, and first responders did their usual tremendous handling issues and keeping people safe.

HIT: To the return of the Prison City Ramblers Father's Day Car Show at Emerson Park.

This holiday tradition was missing from Cayuga County-area Fathers' Days in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, so it was wonderful to have it return for 2022.

Thanks to the car club for getting this show back on the calendar.

