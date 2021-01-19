Hits & Misses: Auburn's King tribute, Buffalo Bills' victory, YMCA leaders pass away

HIT: To the organizers of and participants in this year's Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration.

Planners of the Auburn event found a way to continue for the 46th year on Sunday despite the COVID-19 pandemic making indoor gatherings unsafe. Instead the celebration, which typically takes place the day before the federal holiday, was held online via a Facebook Live broadcast.

Speakers and musical performers once again did an amazing job helping to bring King's much-needed message and legacy to the forefront. Thanks to all who made sure this important Auburn tradition was not interrupted.

MISS: To the recent deaths of two men who meant so much to the Auburn and Cayuga County-area community: Jim Courtney and Steve Komanecky.

These pillars of the community both served for many years in leadership roles at the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, and they did so with passion and love. Courtney, who was the Y's longtime CEO before retiring, and Komanecky, who became executive director, passed away days apart earlier this month.

The community mourns their loss and is grateful for their service. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families.