OUR VIEW

Hits & Misses: Aurelius girl's bravery, state police scam, tourism summit

Alivia Schroeder, 6, right, sits in the chair of 911 dispatcher McKenna Loerzel with her sister, Layla, at the 911 center at the public safety building in Sennett during a Dec. 1 event to honor Alivia for calling 911 when her dad was having a medical emergency.

HIT: To Alivia Schroeder, a 6-year-old girl from Aurelius who bravely called 911 to get help for her father when he was having a seizure.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office honored Alivia in a small ceremony earlier this month for her calm and courageous actions on Nov. 17 that helped her father get needed medical attention.

Now, the Cayuga County Legislature will celebrate Alivia with a special event at Tuesday night's final meeting of 2022. A proclamation making it Alivia Shrader Day in Cayuga County will be read into the record.

“I think this is a tremendous way to end 2022 on an uplifting and joyous occasion,” stated Legislative Chairman Dave Gould said in a press release announcing the proclamation.

MISS: To reports of a scam in which people are calling New Yorkers and claiming to be from the state police and soliciting donations.

State police Troop E, which includes Cayuga County and areas to the west, published a notice Saturday to remind everyone this holiday season that the New York State Police does not make such solicitations.

HIT: To the 2022 Travel Unity Summit Northeast, a three-day tourism conference that brought dozens of tourism leaders from multiple states to Auburn last week.

The summit focused on increasing diversity in the travel industry, and was filled with many tremendous workshops. It also brought Auburn High School students into the mix when they gave surprise presentations to the group to close out the conference.

Alivia Schroeder, 6, is recognized by Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and then Denise Spingler, the county's 911 administrator, for making a 911 call for her father Maison Schroeder, when he was having a medical emergency in November.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

