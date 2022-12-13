Hits & Misses: Aurelius girl's bravery, state police scam, tourism summit

HIT: To Alivia Schroeder, a 6-year-old girl from Aurelius who bravely called 911 to get help for her father when he was having a seizure.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office honored Alivia in a small ceremony earlier this month for her calm and courageous actions on Nov. 17 that helped her father get needed medical attention.

Now, the Cayuga County Legislature will celebrate Alivia with a special event at Tuesday night's final meeting of 2022. A proclamation making it Alivia Shrader Day in Cayuga County will be read into the record.

“I think this is a tremendous way to end 2022 on an uplifting and joyous occasion,” stated Legislative Chairman Dave Gould said in a press release announcing the proclamation.

MISS: To reports of a scam in which people are calling New Yorkers and claiming to be from the state police and soliciting donations.

State police Troop E, which includes Cayuga County and areas to the west, published a notice Saturday to remind everyone this holiday season that the New York State Police does not make such solicitations.

HIT: To the 2022 Travel Unity Summit Northeast, a three-day tourism conference that brought dozens of tourism leaders from multiple states to Auburn last week.

The summit focused on increasing diversity in the travel industry, and was filled with many tremendous workshops. It also brought Auburn High School students into the mix when they gave surprise presentations to the group to close out the conference.

