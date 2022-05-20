Hits & Misses: Barrigar returning to stage, cruel response to murders, support for victim's family

HIT: Well-known Elbridge musician Loren Barrigar is returning to the stage after being seriously injured in a chainsaw accident in 2019.

Barrigar will perform his first official concert since the accident in Auburn Sunday, where he will be joined by his sons Mason and LJ for an afternoon of guitar arrangements and vocal performances. Mason will perform on bass, vocals and percussion, and LJ will play guitar. The show will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Willard Memorial Chapel on Nelson Street. Tickets are $15 and proceeds will go to support the chapel. To learn more, visit willard-chapel.org or facebook.com/lorenbarrigarguitar.

MISS: A state correction officer has been accused of joking about last weekend's racially motivated massacre in Buffalo and mocking the victims in statements posted on the internet. The state has suspended the man without pay and the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said it is seeking his termination.

"The comments made by this correction officer are in violation of multiple department rules and will not be tolerated," the department said. "This vile posting does not represent the morals and values of the thousands of staff members in the department."

HIT: In one of the many acts of kindness to emerge in response to the killings in Buffalo, a GoFundMe has been launched to support the fiancée and 3-year-old son of Andre Mackniel, the Auburn man who was among the victims.

Mackniel was reportedly out to buy a cake for his son AJ's 3rd birthday when he was killed, and family members are working to help support the child and Mackniel's fiancée, Tracey Maciulewicz, who has been left a single parent. For more information, or to contribute to the GoFundMe, visit gofundme.com/f/help-for-tracey-and-aj/share.

