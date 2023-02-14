HIT: To the successful, and ongoing, fundraiser for a worthy Cayuga County cause that's been happening each weekend at Highland Park Golf Club in Sennett.

The club's Bartender Battle, an eight-week effort to raise money to help community service organizations, has brought in thousands of dollars in donations in its first six weeks, with participation growing each week. Two club members served as bartenders for three hours each Saturday, with tips going to a local charity.

Kudos to Richard "Chef Flip" Taradejna, head chef of the 1925 Grill at the golf club, for overseeing this effort and to all the volunteer bartenders and donators who are making it work.

MISS: To a deeply troubling crime report from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office regarding what's known as the "grandparent scam."

The sheriff's office, working with state police, said they caught three men from outside the region who had convinced a Throop couple that their grandchild needed money and proceeded to steal more than $24,000 from them last week.

HIT: To the Buffalo Bills' defensive back Damar Hamlin, for attending the Super Bowl in Arizona and taking part in a ceremony that honored the medical providers who helped save his life.

Hamlin has made tremendous progress since collapsing during a game from cardiac arrest in December in an incident where his life was in serious jeopardy.

Before Sunday's game, the NFL honored Bills and Cincinnati Bengals staff and staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for their actions treating Hamlin. Hamlin drew thunderous applause when he then came out onto the field to join them, forming a heart with his hands and hugging many of them.

