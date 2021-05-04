Hits & Misses: Baseball park memorial, Auburn church building, Seward Day event

HIT: To efforts to revive a dormant athletic field and honor area veterans at the same time.

Dick Gagliardi and the Veterans Memorial Park Association have launched a fundraiser to build a replica of the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, and have it installed at Veterans Memorial Park in Aurelius.

The park was home to Babe Ruth League baseball leagues for many years but has been dormant for several years. Gagliardi has been collecting donations from businesses and groups in the community, along with some online donations. A GoFundMe campaign launched last fall to support the construction of the monument, and a groud-breaking ceremony recently took place.

The long-term plan after the memorial is complete is to refurbish the complex and bring youth baseball and softball back to life at the site.

MISS: To the need to shut down a city block because of an old church's deteriorating condition.