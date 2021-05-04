Hits & Misses: Baseball park memorial, Auburn church building, Seward Day event

HIT: To efforts to revive a dormant athletic field and honor area veterans at the same time.
Dick Gagliardi and the Veterans Memorial Park Association have launched a fundraiser to build a replica of the U.S. Marine Corps Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, and have it installed at Veterans Memorial Park in Aurelius.
The park was home to Babe Ruth League baseball leagues for many years but has been dormant for several years. Gagliardi has been collecting donations from businesses and groups in the community, along with some online donations. A GoFundMe campaign launched last fall to support the construction of the monument, and a groud-breaking ceremony recently took place.
The long-term plan after the memorial is complete is to refurbish the complex and bring youth baseball and softball back to life at the site.
MISS: To the need to shut down a city block because of an old church's deteriorating condition.
Auburn officials shut down Washington Street between Wall and Van Anden streets on Friday when the high winds combined with the structural deterioration of the steeple of an abandoned church at that corner posed a public safety threat.
HIT: To the organizers of and participants in this year's Seward Day observance in Auburn.
The tradition of honoring native Auburnian and Secretary of State William Seward continued for a 74th year on Saturday at the small park between South and William streets where a statue of Seward stands.
The ceremony was started more than seven decades ago by Harold J. Short, who was Cayuga County's longest continuous Boy Scout. On Sept. 8, 1910, Harold became the first Boy Scout of Cayuga County, and one of the first scouts in the country. Cayuga County Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts have continued to take part in the observance of Seward Day, which also coincides with National Law Day.
