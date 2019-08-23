HIT: To the return of the Bassmaster Elite Series to Cayuga County.
The four-day fishing tournament on Cayuga Lake and based out of Frontenac Park in Union Springs started Thursday, with dozens of the best anglers in the world heading out in search of big bass. It's a little like having the pro fishing world's version of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series hold a race in our county.
The Bassmaster Elite Series is making its return to Cayuga County after a two-year absence.
Having all of these out-of-town visitors here for a long weekend is terrific for the economy, but this tournament is also an awesome family entertainment option. Each day of the tournament includes all kinds of fun activities, entertainment and food options in a festival atmosphere at the park. The weigh-in part of the tournament is especially fun to watch, with the anglers coming up on stage to see just how big their haul was for the day.
If you've not been to one of these Bassmaster events yet, give it a try this weekend.
MISS: To a fire that destroyed a house in the town of Ira.
A house in Ira was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night, according to the Cato Fire Department.
Several area fire departments battled a blaze on Wise Road, just outside the village of Cato, on Wednesday night. But the small house was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews got to the scene. The home was a total loss, but no one was injured.
HIT: To the start of another scholastic sports year in the Cayuga County area.
Teams from high schools throughout the area began official practices this week, as the start of the 2019-20 academic year is about two weeks away. Soon enough, student-athletes will be competing in games, and we'll be doing our best to cover them.
We wish all of the local athletes the best this year and thank all of the coaches, athletic directors, support staff and volunteers who help make school athletics possible.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.