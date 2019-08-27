HIT: To the SiteOne Bassmaster Elite Tournament held last weekend on Cayuga Lake.
This event, featuring dozens of the best anglers in the world trying catch the biggest total weight in bass, returned to the lake and its Union Springs base for the first time since 2016.
The village once again did an amazing job as host, with Frontenac Park providing the perfect place for the daily weigh-in and tournament festival.
An added bonus this year was the person who won, New York state resident Jason Harmon, who collected his second Elite title of the season.
We hope to see many more Bassmaster events in Cayuga County in future years.
MISS: To a pair of tragedies in the eastern Finger Lakes region over the weekend.
Authorities reported the deaths of a 5-year-old Auburn boy and an 81-year-old Cayuga woman who apparently drowned Friday while on a fishing outing in Seneca County.
In a separate incident Friday afternoon, a person was killed in an automobile crash in Brutus.
HIT: To the return of Tim Locastro to the big leagues.
The Auburn native has played most of the 2019 Major League Baseball season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he was sent down to the club’s Triple A affiliate for a short stint earlier this month.
Auburn's Tim Locastro started the week in Triple-A. He ended it with an impressive speed dis…
Auburn's Tim Locastro started the week in Triple-A. He ended it with an impressive speed dis…
On Saturday, he was recalled to the parent club and played a key role in the team’s win on Sunday.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.