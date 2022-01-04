 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
OUR VIEW

Hits & Misses: Bills in the playoffs, Auburn robbery, elected officials take seats

  • 0
Bills clinch playoff berth, eliminate Falcons with 29-15 win

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs past Atlanta Falcons' Duron Harmon for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday in Orchard Park.

 Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press

HIT: To another playoff appearance for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills ended a painfully long period without getting into postseason a few years ago, and now the team is in a position in which that level of success is expected. To a large degree, a playoff clinching moment now brings a sense of relief.

It's probably too soon for most Bills fans to say it's taken for granted, however, and that is why Sunday's clinching victory was nonetheless a special moment to savor.

Looking ahead, Buffalo has an excellent chance to get to the Super Bowl. There are no dominant teams in the AFC, and one could argue the Bills are playing as well as anyone. 

MISS: To a robbery case in the city of Auburn.

Police said a city man used a ghost gun, the term for an illegal firearm that is pieced together without a tracking serial number, to hold up a smoke shop on Friday afternoon. Fortunately, no one was hurt and authorities were able to quickly identify and apprehend the suspect.

People are also reading…

HIT: To all of the newly sworn-in elected officials taking office this week in the Cayuga County area.

The results of the 2021 elections largely go into effect in the first few days of this month when municipalities hold their organizational meetings, which include officials who won races in November taking their oaths to serve their communities.

Congratulations to all, and thanks for stepping up to do this important work.

During a special meeting held Jan. 1, 2022, newly elected Auburn City Councilor Ginny Kent and newly re-elected City Councilor Terry Cuddy take the oath of office for their four-year terms.

The Citizen Editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News