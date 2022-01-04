Hits & Misses: Bills in the playoffs, Auburn robbery, elected officials take seats

HIT: To another playoff appearance for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills ended a painfully long period without getting into postseason a few years ago, and now the team is in a position in which that level of success is expected. To a large degree, a playoff clinching moment now brings a sense of relief.

It's probably too soon for most Bills fans to say it's taken for granted, however, and that is why Sunday's clinching victory was nonetheless a special moment to savor.

Looking ahead, Buffalo has an excellent chance to get to the Super Bowl. There are no dominant teams in the AFC, and one could argue the Bills are playing as well as anyone.

MISS: To a robbery case in the city of Auburn.

Police said a city man used a ghost gun, the term for an illegal firearm that is pieced together without a tracking serial number, to hold up a smoke shop on Friday afternoon. Fortunately, no one was hurt and authorities were able to quickly identify and apprehend the suspect.

HIT: To all of the newly sworn-in elected officials taking office this week in the Cayuga County area.

The results of the 2021 elections largely go into effect in the first few days of this month when municipalities hold their organizational meetings, which include officials who won races in November taking their oaths to serve their communities.

Congratulations to all, and thanks for stepping up to do this important work.

The Citizen Editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

