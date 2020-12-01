Hits & Misses: Bills win again, Thruway arrest, Tiana's triumph

HIT: To the Buffalo Bills, for taking care of business at home against a weaker opponent.

After a week off from competition that followed a heart-breaking last-second loss at Arizona, the Bills put together a solid victory Sunday against the San Diego Chargers.

The win improves Buffalo’s record to 8-3, a full game ahead of the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East. Bills fans couldn't ask for a much better position to be in at this point in the season.

MISS: To a disturbing incident on the New York State Thruway last week.

State police have charged an Auburn man with multiple felonies in connection with the case. Troopers said the man was driving in the wrong direction on the interstate highway and caused an accident and nearly caused more, then pulled into a service area in Monroe County and struck a passenger. He then was driving at a trooper who had to fire his service weapon in defense.

The suspect went back on the Thruway and eventually was caught.

HIT: To the return of Tiana Mangakahia to an NCAA basketball court.