Hits & Misses: BOCES students help out, spate of crimes in Auburn, Moravia business launched
top story
OUR VIEW

Vaccine PSA

The Rev. Paris Price, pastor at the Harriet Tubman Memorial AME Zion Church, talks about the COVID-19 vaccine in an image from a video as a part of a series of public service announcements made by Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES students.

 Provided

HIT: Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES students are putting their education to work in an effort to benefit the community.

Students in the graphic design and new media program recently collaborated with Auburn and Cayuga County officials to produce a series of posters and public service announcements encouraging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots. The "Don’t Wait, Vaccinate!” videos will be shown on the websites for the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, Cayuga County Health Department and the city of Auburn. They will also appear on social media sites and local public access television channels.

Auburn Civil Service Commission Chairman Jack Hardy, local business owner Brian Muldrow and Auburn City Councilor Jimmy Giannettino speak about the COVID-19 vaccine in one of a series of COVID-19 vaccine public service announcements made by Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES students.

Auburn Mayor Mike Quill, Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace CEO Bill Berry and Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education member Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson speak about the COVID-19 vaccine in one of a series of COVID-19 vaccine public service announcements made by Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES students.

MISS: Auburn police officers had a busy week responding to dangerous and disturbing incidents.

Police checking up on a person who had missed several appointments said the person had actually been being held against her will at a home on Perrine Street. A man involved in the incident then barricaded himself in a bedroom before eventually being taken into custody.

On Wednesday, a noise complaint led to the discovery of an assault rifle with a defaced serial number, police said, and the suspect in that case had to be stopped from running away from the scene. Also on Wednesday, the APD said that a call about a fight resulted in the discovery of a person with a stab wound after an incident that also involved large pieces of asphalt being thrown, one through the window of an occupied car.

HIT: When Dillon Langtry was planning to launch his own business, he decided to make an investment in the place he grew up.

Langtry has had an interest in brewing for many years, and after living and working in Colorado for awhile, he decided to move back home and give making beer his best shot. The result is Cayuga County's newest brewery: Owasco Lake Brewing in Moravia. The Rockefeller Road business will open with outdoor seating at first, but Langtry has big plans for the barn that houses the taproom. Chicken barbecues and live music are likely not far off, and the family farm offers plenty of room for future expansion.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

