Hits & Misses: 'Broadway' back in Owasco, algal bloom season, Auburn hospital gets funding

HIT: A reputation for top-quality productions has earned The Rev Theatre Company the unofficial title of Broadway in the Finger Lakes, and we are excited that another season has once again arrived.

"Catch Me If You Can" opens June 8 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Owasco, and performances will be held through June 28. The show is modeled after the hit Steven Spielberg film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks, but will include several twists unique to a musical and stage version of the story. July will bring the launch of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," and three additional shows will carry the season into October. For tickets or more information, visit therevtheatre.com or call (315) 255-1785.

MISS: The approaching summer sun and heat will unfortunately bring about conditions favorable for the growth of harmful algal blooms on Cayuga County's lakes. The annual occurrence often leads to the temporary closure of popular swimming spots and becomes a cause of concern for public drinking water supplies.

State and local officials are continuing to work on the problem, and a website for reporting suspected HABs is now open to help monitor changing conditions. The public is encouraged to learn more about HABs and submit suspected problems on the reporting system, which features an interactive map of current and archived bloom locations.

HIT: Auburn Community Hospital is set to receive another influx of federal funding to support its mission.

Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand recently announced that the hospital will be getting $2.2 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help cover its costs for purchases of COVID-19 medications, test kits and other supplies. In May, the hospital was awarded more than $3.4 million through the American Rescue Plan's Provider Relief Fund.

