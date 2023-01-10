Hits & Misses: Buffalo Bills' fantastic Sunday, Auburn drug case, Katko's retirement

HIT: To the Buffalo Bills, for an incredible victory Sunday filled with all kinds of incredible moments.

The Bills defeated the New England Patriots in the final regular season game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard, but the game was about so much more than the final score. This was the team's first time back on the field for game action since the life-threatening injury of Damar Hamlin during the Jan. 2 game at Cincinnati that had to be canceled because of its severity.

The great news started to come in day-by-day from the hospital where Hamlin has been getting intensive care, with each day bringing news of his progress. He was doing so well by Sunday's game that he was watching from the hospital and reacting on social media.

The most emotional moment came on the game's opening play, when Nyheim Hines returned the kickoff for a touchdown. It was an emotional euphoria that brought tears to many eyes, and set the tone for a terrific day in Orchard Park.

MISS: To a troubling drug case in the city of Auburn.

The Finger Lakes Drug Task Force last week arrested two residents on major drug possession charges.

One defendant was found during a traffic stop to be in possession of a large quantity of U.S. currency, heroin and fentanyl, which were packaged for resale, police said, along with more than $11,000 in cash and other drug paraphernalia. A search at the Madison Avenue home where the pair lives turned up about 243 grams of heroin, 96 grams of cocaine, and 417 grams of a dangerous substance commonly referred to as molly, suspected LSD, U.S. currency, and a muzzle loader style gun. Drug paraphernalia consisting of packaging materials for heroin and/or fentanyl, along with digital scales were also found, police said, and the approximate street value of the recovered illicit drugs is $48,000.

HIT: To U.S. Rep. John Katko, for serving Cayuga County well during his eight years in Congress.

Katko's fourth and final two-year term ended last month after he decided not to seek re-election. Unlike most of Congress, Katko had no problem bucking his party's leaders when he believed voting against their wishes was best for his district. It was clear from his first days in office that he was much more interested in working on legislation to help Americans than playing political games, and that's unfortunately not too common in Washington these days.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.