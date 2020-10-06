Hits & Misses: Buffalo Bills keep rolling, Auburn house fire, Auburn Hall of Fame

HIT: To the red-hot Buffalo Bills football team, for another impressive win.

The Bills traveled to Las Vegas and beat the Raiders on Sunday, 30-23. The victory gives Buffalo four wins without a loss on the young season, and keeps them in sole possession of first place in their division.

Driving the Bills' tremendous start has been the MVP-like performance of young quarterback Josh Allen. Against the Raiders, he threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for a third TD. He posted a 115.8 passer rating on the day, giving him ratings at or above 109 in four straight games, something a Bills QB hasn't done since 1979.

MISS: To the second house fire in less than a week in Auburn that displaced residents due to the damage.

Auburn firefighters responded to an Owasco Street blaze on Saturday afternoon and had it extinguished in about an hour, but the structure sustained heavy damage. Local Red Cross representatives were helping three residents secure emergency housing.

A fire in Auburn on Osborne Street on Sept. 28 also displaced several people living there.

HIT: To the 2020 class of inductees into the Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame.