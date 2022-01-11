Hits & Misses: Buffalo Bills title, Syracuse basketball struggles, nasty winter weather

HIT: To the AFC East Division champion Buffalo Bills.

The Bills continued their strong regular season finish with a solid victory at home over the New York Jets on Sunday, and they also captured their second straight division crown in the process.

Buffalo is more than ready to welcome the New England Patriots back to Orchard Park on Saturday for the first round of the AFC playoffs. This is a team firing on offense and defense, and the goal is nothing short of a Super Bowl appearance.

MISS: To a rough road trip for the Syracuse University men's basketball team.

The Orange headed south last weekend and came away with two losses, first at Miami and then at Wake Forest. Both games were close and could have easily gone the other way, but the bottom line is Syracuse now finds itself with a 7-8 overall record and a 1-3 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The good news is Syracuse now has three straight home games, starting Tuesday night against a below-average Pittsburgh squad. They also take on a Florida State team that they've beaten once before, and then close out the homestand against Clemson. A 3-0 sweep would go a long way toward getting this team back on track for the NCAA Tournament.

MISS: To a reminder about what winter is all about in central New York.

After a mild start to January, the end of last week and start of this week have brought all the weather we know so well: snow, sleet, freezing rain, strong winds and wind chills in the single digits or below zero.

Hunker down, stay safe and count the days until spring!

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

