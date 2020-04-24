Hits & Misses: Car parades replace hugs in Auburn, Cayuga County jobless rate on the rise

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HIT: Social distancing has become the habit for most people as efforts continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, so car parades have become a way for people to hold celebrations while keeping a safe distance apart.

A 2-year-old in Auburn was the recipient of a surprise parade recently when well-wishers is cars, ambulances, police cruisers and more drove by her home, shouting out their windows and honking their horns. The celebration was in support of the family of Izzie Bagarozzo to mark Izzie being cancer-free for a year.

And since Sue Bertonica was missing her William H. Seward Elementary School family on her birthday this week, a parade of more than 40 cars was organized to show appreciation for the longtime teacher's aide. "I just couldn't believe it, that I have so many nice friends, coworkers and family," she said.

MISS: In the first state jobs report refelcting the impact the coronavirus pandemic, Cayuga County's unemployment rate increased to 5.4% in March, up from 4.9% in the same month from a year ago. Unfortunately, the data from the state Department of Labor was collected before widepsread business closures took effect, so the figures for April are going to be a lot worse.