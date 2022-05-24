Hits & Misses: Cayuga Community and Wells graduates, spring sports playoffs, no Duck Derby

HIT: To the new graduates of Cayuga Community College and Wells College.

Both of the higher education institutions operating in the county held their annual spring commencement programs last week, bestowing degrees on hundreds of deserving students.

To these classes of 2022, we say congratulations and best of luck in your future endeavors. And of course, the residents of this county where you completed your recent studies would love to have you stay here or close by as you develop your career.

MISS: To the cancellation, possibly permanent, of the downtown Auburn Duck Derby.

Long a fundraising project of the Auburn Kiwanis Club, which has disbanded since the event was last held in the pre-pandemic spring of 2019, the derby could not be organized in time by any potential successor organization.

We hope that this tradition, featuring thousands of rubber ducks racing down the Owasco River, can be restored in the future. It's a great draw to the downtown area, provides lots of family fun and helps community organizations.

HIT: To the start of postseason competition for spring scholastic sports in the Cayuga County area.

Student athletes have worked hard all season, and now many will have the opportunity to see how far they can go in sectional and possibly state playoffs over the next couple of weeks.

Keep an eye on our daily local sports schedule — published at the top left of the "Scoreboard" page in the print edition and every morning in the sports section at auburnpub.com — and make some plans to attend a local game or two and support these athletes.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

