Hits & Misses: Cayuga Community College baseball, cold May weather, COVID progress

HIT: To a history-making day for Auburn's Falcon Park and the Cayuga Community College baseball program.

The Spartans hosted their first ever playoff series at the city stadium on Saturday, an impressive accomplishment for a program only in its second full season. CCC fell to Erie Community College, bringing an end to the season, but it was a solid step forward for this program. It was also nice for the Falcon Park diamond to get plenty of college-level use this spring.

MISS: To the May weather so far in the Cayuga County area.

We expect cold temperatures and plenty of precipitation, even some snow, in April in this area. But May is typically when we start to see a little more sunshine, and high temperatures in the 60s and 70s become the norm. Not so much in 2021.

As of Monday, the average high temperature in Auburn so far this month was 58.7 degrees, well below the normal of 65. The average low, at 39.7 degrees, was two degrees under average.

Unfortunately, a continuation of those below-normal temperatures runs through the end of this week.

HIT: To another encouraging milestone in Cayuga County's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.