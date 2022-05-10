Hits & Misses: Cayuga Community College manufacturing center, Auburn memorabilia show, cccc

HIT: To the opening of the Cayuga Community College Advanced Manufacturing Institute in Fulton.

The college last week held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of an important workforce development project, which is a state-of-the-art 7,800 square foot facility at the college's Fulton campus, outfitted with equipment that will help students train for emerging production careers. Project partners included aluminum recycler Novelis and packing company Huhtamaki, both employers in Fulton.

"Today we're here because of that commitment and that laser focus to be realized, that if we we work together, we'll have confidence in our curriculum, we have confidence in the opportunities for students to get real-life training, apprenticeship opportunities in the future and we will have confidence that when we educate (and) train the current and future students, they will be best-positioned to work for you, to be successful and to be able to have that individual opportunity to thrive and to reach career aspirations," CCC President Brian Durant said during the ceremony.

MISS: To a violent felon who is back where he belongs, behind bars, but not after unnecessarily forcing his victims to testify in a second trial.

A jury last week convicted Justin Tillmon, 35, of Auburn, of three felonies in connection with a January 2018 incident in which a woman was reported to have been choked and held against her will at a residence on Washington Street, and responding police officers were assaulted while trying to take Tillmon into custody. Tillmon was previously convicted for this incident by a jury, but a mid-level appeals court overturned that verdict last year, citing problems with the jury selection process in the original trial.

The Cayuga County District Attorney's Office offered Tillmon a deal earlier this year that would have cut significant time off his prison sentence, but he declined despite the clear evidence that existed in the case. That led to last week's trial and conviction, and the defendant is now staring at up to 14 more years in prison.

HIT: To the return of the Auburn Political Americana and Pop Culture Show and Sale.

Like so many annual events that had become yearly traditions in the Cayuga County area before COVID-19 hit, this show returned last week at the Auburn United Methodist Church after being canceled the prior two years.

Whether it's avid collectors who love owning historical artifacts or casual browsers just curious to look back in time, the memorabilia show is a draw. That, and the dedication of event organizers and volunteers, is why it celebrated its 48th year.

