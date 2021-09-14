Hits & Misses: Cayuga County-area 9/11 tributes, football weekend, Prison City honors

HIT: To all of the people who organized and participated in 9/11 remembrance ceremonies in the Cayuga County-area.

From assemblies at local schools last week to the police and fire department service at Auburn's Falcon Park on Saturday night, there were several poignant tributes and gatherings on the 20th anniversary of that terrible day in American history.

While a major anniversary such as this one generates extra attention, it's important that communities large and small continue every year to remember the victims of 9/11 and summon the spirit of unity and selflessness that the nation showed in response.

MISS: To a very forgettable weekend for New York college and professional football fans.

The Syracuse University football team fell to Rutgers in its home opener Saturday, the first game at the renovated dome in front of fans.

A day later, all three NY pro football franchises dropped their season openers: the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and New York Giants.

HIT: To more national honors for a Cayuga County craft brewery.