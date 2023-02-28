HIT: To some encouraging news about efforts to reduce the scourge of substance use disorder in Cayuga County.

Data for 2022 show that the total number of fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the county declined, with deaths at the lowest level since 2015.

This trend is a result of the efforts of many people in the community to raise awareness and help residents who are struggling with addiction to get services. That said, the problem is still significant and will require continued vigilance and community support.

MISS: To two more lopsided losses for the Syracuse University men's basketball team.

After getting crushed at home by Duke on Feb. 18, the Orange fared no better in two road games last week against Clemson and Pittsburgh. The Tigers won by 18 points and the Panthers by 17 points. It's among the worst three-game stretches that this proud program has seen.

The good news is that a bad Georgia Tech team comes to the dome tonight, providing an excellent opportunity to get back on track with a win. That, hopefully, can generate momentum going into March that perhaps can spark one of those magical Syracuse runs.

HIT: To an exciting week of a high school playoff basketball.

From buzzer beaters to incredible individual efforts, Cayuga County-area boys and girls teams showed tremendous grit in Section III and Section IV postseason games last week. Several teams remain in contention for section titles and a chance to battle for a state title.

