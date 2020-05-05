Hits & Misses: Cayuga County-area good deeds, school buildings closed, families still supported

HIT: To another week filled with examples of people in the community going out of their way to help their fellow residents.
We've added another article to the "community bulletin board" series in which we're trying to spotlight as many of these good deeds as we can. Thanks to our readers for sending in their tips and suggestions.
The bottom line is the Cayuga County-area, always known for its generosity and community spirit, has rallied for one another in an inspiring way.
MISS: To the news that we all had a feeling was coming: school buildings in New York state will remain closed the rest of the academic year.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered that message Friday, saying that the social distancing needs that are still required as the coronavirus pandemic continues just will not be conducive to having hundreds of children packed into classrooms with teachers and staff every day.
It's a decision that most education leader and public officials say was the only choice, but it's certainly a huge disappointment for many people who just miss their friends and school community.
HIT: To the efforts that schools have made, and will continue to make, to serve their families through distance learning, social services and nutritional support.
Nothing can replace being in school each day, but Cayuga County-area school district leaders, teachers and staff have done impressive work over these past several weeks to try to keep children engaged and supported.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.