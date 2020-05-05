Hits & Misses: Cayuga County-area good deeds, school buildings closed, families still supported

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HIT: To another week filled with examples of people in the community going out of their way to help their fellow residents.

We've added another article to the "community bulletin board" series in which we're trying to spotlight as many of these good deeds as we can. Thanks to our readers for sending in their tips and suggestions.

The bottom line is the Cayuga County-area, always known for its generosity and community spirit, has rallied for one another in an inspiring way.

MISS: To the news that we all had a feeling was coming: school buildings in New York state will remain closed the rest of the academic year.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered that message Friday, saying that the social distancing needs that are still required as the coronavirus pandemic continues just will not be conducive to having hundreds of children packed into classrooms with teachers and staff every day.

It's a decision that most education leader and public officials say was the only choice, but it's certainly a huge disappointment for many people who just miss their friends and school community.