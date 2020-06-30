Hits & Misses: Cayuga County-area graduates, Casey Park pool, illegal fireworks

HIT: To all of the high school seniors who are graduating this year, most of them in an unprecedented way because of the coronavirus.
These students have made the best of a raw deal that took away many of the traditional events and moments that come with being a high school senior, such as proms, year-end banquets and class trips. Thankfully, school districts in the Cayuga County-area found ways to hold socially distanced commencement ceremonies to honor these students.
To the students, we say congratulations on your achievements, good luck in your future endeavors and keep your hometown schools close to your heart.
MISS: To the rash of illegal fireworks being set off in communities throughout the state, including those in Cayuga County.
Fireworks complaints are typical this time of year, but the problem is clearly much worse in 2020. At a time when we've seen so much good from our community, with neighbors looking out for each other and taking measures to protect one another from a global pandemic, it's hard to fathom how some people could be so inconsiderate by firing off these loud and dangerous explosives.
Let's hope efforts to crack down on the illegal sale and possession of these devices leads to some more peaceful nights.
HIT: To the scheduled opening of the Casey Park Pool in Auburn.
The city and the Auburn YMCA, which manages the pool, have come up with a safety plan that will allow residents to take advantage of this wonderful recreational facility this summer, starting July 6.
Swimming will be broken up into three 1.5-hour sessions — noon to 1:30 p.m., 2 to 3:30 p.m., and 4 to 5:30 p.m. — with disinfecting between the sessions. All guests will be asked to leave when the session ends. Seventy-five people will be the maximum capacity allowed for each session. When not in the water, people have to wear masks in public spaces, complete a waiver and get their temperatures taken before they can enter. A parent or guardian must sign the waiver for someone under 18. Social distance markers will be around the deck and guard chairs, the website said, and other rules are included.
