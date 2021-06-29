Hits & Misses: Cayuga County-area graduates, heat advisories, Merry-Go-Round shows return

HIT: To the hundreds of students who achieved a major life milestone over the past two weekends by officially becoming high school graduates.
Students in this year's senior classes in the Cayuga County took part in commencement ceremonies that were held on school property, mostly outdoors, in front of their friends and families. It was nice that state COVID-19 restrictions were lifted enough to allow more people to attend than originally expected.
To the graduates, we offer our congratulations and best wishes in the future. Remember what you've learned and appreciate the gift that is education.
MISS: To a bit of a brutal heat wave hitting the Cayuga County area in these final days of June.
The National Weather Service issued heat advisories on Sunday and Monday because high temperatures and humidity were combining to make conditions in which heat illness can happen without proper precautions.
HIT: To the reopening of the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse for a new season of in-person shows before a live audience.
After a long, difficult 2020 with only virtual performances, the destination musical theater venue in Emerson Park in Owasco is back with the debut of "42nd Street" on Wednesday. It will be the first live show before an audience at the historic venue in nearly two years, due to COVID-19.
The Rev Theatre Co., which produces the shows at the playhouse and offers a variety of programming and productions at other venues, is a major asset to Cayuga County, from a cultural and economic standpoint. It's wonderful to see that the shows are, once again, going on.