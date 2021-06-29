Hits & Misses: Cayuga County-area graduates, heat advisories, Merry-Go-Round shows return

HIT: To the hundreds of students who achieved a major life milestone over the past two weekends by officially becoming high school graduates.

Students in this year's senior classes in the Cayuga County took part in commencement ceremonies that were held on school property, mostly outdoors, in front of their friends and families. It was nice that state COVID-19 restrictions were lifted enough to allow more people to attend than originally expected.

To the graduates, we offer our congratulations and best wishes in the future. Remember what you've learned and appreciate the gift that is education.

MISS: To a bit of a brutal heat wave hitting the Cayuga County area in these final days of June.

The National Weather Service issued heat advisories on Sunday and Monday because high temperatures and humidity were combining to make conditions in which heat illness can happen without proper precautions.

HIT: To the reopening of the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse for a new season of in-person shows before a live audience.