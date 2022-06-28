Hits & Misses: Cayuga County-area graduations, Auburn shooting, SU hoops stars get contracts

HIT: To the Cayuga County-area high school seniors who officially became graduates over the past two weekends.

What a joy it is each June to witness students join with friends, family and the teachers and school staff who have been such a big part of their lives for commencement services.

These graduation ceremonies combine a mix of sadness about the end of one journey in life along with pride of accomplishment and excitement about the future. All of those emotions and more were on display at the schools The Citizen covers.

We congratulate all of this year's graduates, and encourage them to always pursue their passions while holding on to the lessons they've learned from their educational experience.

MISS: To another senseless shooting outside a bar in the city of Auburn.

About three months after a man was killed in a shooting by Swifty's Tavern on Perrine Street, a woman was critically wounded after she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting early Sunday morning in front of Lavish Lounge Bar & Restaurant on Genesee Street.

Police were searching for suspects as of Monday afternoon. We urge anyone with any information that could help this investigation to reach out to the Auburn Police Department.

HIT: To a pair of Syracuse University basketball stars signing contracts with National Basketball Association teams.

While neither were selected in Thursday's NBA Draft, Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider quickly reached deals that will give them a shot to make a team next fall. Boeheim signed with the Detroit Pistons while Swider reached a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

