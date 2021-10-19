Hits & Misses: Cayuga County-area Halloween, SU football losses, algal blooms

HIT: To the plethora of family-friendly Halloween events in the Cayuga County area this year.

From trunk-or-treats to haunted hayrides, the weekends this month are packed with fun things to see and do.

Thanks to everyone who works hard to plan and run these types of holiday-themed activities. Check out The Citizen's Halloween events guide for details and make some plans to get out for some scary entertainment.

MISS: To another close loss for the Syracuse University football team.

The Orange came up just short on Friday against Clemson, losing their third straight game, all by the slim margin of three points.

SU fans' frustration with Head Coach Dino Babers appears to be growing, especially regarding some clock management decisions in these close games. The reality is this team could easily be 6-1, but its record instead is just 3-4.

HIT: To the winding down of harmful algal bloom season in Cayuga County-area waterways.

This year's blooms in Owasco Lake were consistently finding their way into the raw water that's drawn into treatment plants, but filtration systems successfully removed toxins every time. Last week brought raw water test results for the first time in several weeks.

All of that said, the possibility of blooms in the open water remains in place, so be sure to exercise caution and be watchful for HABs if you're out on the lakes.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

