 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OUR VIEW

Hits & Misses: Cayuga County-area Halloween, Syracuse's tough loss, scholastic sports playoffs

  • 0
Doubledays

The Halloween graveyard was easy to spot on the pitching mound during Saturday's Halloween party at Auburn's Falcon Park.

 Glenn Gaston, Special to The Citizen

HIT: To the abundance of Halloween-themed activities available for people of all ages in the Cayuga County-area.

The final week of Halloween season is upon us, and if you've not done so yet, be sure to get out soon for a haunted hayride or pick-your-own pumpkin patch or trunk-or-treat event. There's tons to choose from in the region, and they are a big part of what makes central New York such a family-friendly place to live.

Head to auburnpub.com/calendar to see what's on the schedule near you.

MISS: To a tough loss for the Syracuse University football team.

The Orange fell Saturday at No. 5 Clemson in a game that boiled down to the last drive for Syracuse, which had a chance to win in the final minutes but came up short, 27-21.

Losing close on the road to a national title contender is not cause for alarm, but this game felt like one SU should have taken. And if that had happened, the potential for this team to make the college football playoff would have increased significantly.

People are also reading…

But the chance to continue an outstanding season remains, and that starts Saturday when the legendary Notre Dame football program visits the JMA Wireless Dome for a noon kickoff. Orange supporters need to pack the stands again to help get Syracuse back on track.

HIT: To the start of postseason competition in fall scholastic sports.

Student-athletes have been practicing and competing since the middle of August, and now many have earned the opportunity to see if they can excel at the sectional and state level.

We wish them all well, and encourage them to always remember to enjoy the experience.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News