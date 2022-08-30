Hits & Misses: Cayuga County-area high school sports, Auburn band, drug bust

HIT: To the return of scholastic sports athletes for the fall seasons.

On fields, courts and courses around the Cayuga County area, hundreds of students have started practicing for their schools' sports teams. It's exciting to see them develop their talents, build team spirit and get some healthy physical activity.

We wish all teams the best this season and remind these students and their families to enjoy the experience!

MISS: To the troubling details in a major drug bust announced by the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force on Monday.

Law enforcement said they have arrested more than a dozen people in connection with a drug-selling ring that has connections to gang activity and stretches to a supplier in California. It's a frightening reminder of how extensive the peddling of these dangerous substances — which included fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in this bust — can be.

The arrests resulted from extensive investigative work and coordination and cooperation among many law enforcement agencies.

HIT: To increased numbers for the Auburn Vanguard marching band.

This year's competing field band has about 60 members, a dramatic jump from a year ago when the numbers were closer to 20 students. This year's band has been working hard on its competition performance, and gave the community a preview of it with a show at the high school on Friday night.

Good luck to the Vanguard in the season ahead, and have fun!

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.