Hits & Misses: Cayuga County-area holiday season events, CNY sports disappointments, local volunteers

HIT: To the return of many Thanksgiving weekend traditions in the Cayuga County area.

After a year in which many community events were canceled because of COVID-19, it's nice to have some annual festivities back this season. At the top of the list is the downtown Auburn holiday parade and Christmas tree lighting set for Saturday night. The weekend is also packed with holiday-season fun, including the return of the Dickens Christmas performers on the streets of Skaneateles. Visit our calendar on page A6 of Tuesday's print edition or at auburnpub.com/calendar to make some plans.

The opportunities for some safe and memorable family activities are abundant this holiday season. Let's all do our part by following COVID-19 spread precautions (chief among them, getting vaccinated or getting boosters) so we can keep the fun coming right through Christmas and into 2023.

MISS: To a weekend to forget for some of central New York's most high-profile sports teams.

On Saturday, the Syracuse University football team lost for the second straight week, this time at N.C. State. The defeat means the Orange must get a win this coming weekend against Pittsburgh in order to qualify for a bowl game. Around the same time as that loss was happening on the football field, the SU men's basketball team was suffering a stunning defeat to Colgate, the first win for the Raiders over the Orange since 1962.

To complete the weekend, the Buffalo Bills got clobbered in their home game Sunday by the Indianapolis Colts.

Hopefully all of these teams can regroup and get back to their winning ways.

HIT: To the many Cayuga County-area residents who have made donations or are volunteering their time to help neighbors enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

From groups buying and donating turkeys to food pantries to efforts to assemble meals and deliver them to less fortunate residents to the yearly Salvation Army Thanksgiving dinner downtown, the examples of human compassion and generosity are many. Thanks to everyone who contributes to these programs.

The Citizen Editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

