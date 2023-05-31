Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HIT: To the many volunteers who help plan and run the Memorial Day weekend programs in the Cayuga County area.

From quiet graveside services in rural cemeteries to patriotic parades in the city of Auburn, there has never been a shortage of opportunities for local families to spend some time honoring the servicemen and servicewomen who gave their life defending our freedom.

Those events don't take place without residents who hold the meaning of the holiday dear to their hearts, and we should all be grateful for what they do each and every year to make them happen.

MISS: To a noticeable lack of precipitation in the Cayuga County area for much of the month of May.

If you're noticing the grass turning brown and the stream beds going nearly dry and wondering if that's a sign that we're behind on rain, the answer is yes. According to the National Weather Service, Auburn has experienced just 0.06 inches of rain since May 22, and a little over half of an inch since May 5.

Total precipitation for the month, at 2.52 inches, came mostly in the first four days. And that amount is more than an inch below normal.

HIT: To the return of the Duck Derby in downtown Auburn.

After COVID-19 arrived along with the subsequent disbanding of longtime event sponsor Auburn Kiwanis Club, the traditional racing of the rubber ducks down the Owasco River in the name of charity had been missing since 2019. But new sponsors — namely Onondaga Coach, the Ancient Order of Hibernians and CNY TomatoFest — partnered to bring it back this year.

The fun event raises money for charitable causes, and it's great to have it back.

Gallery: Memorial Day parade and Duck Derby in Auburn

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd