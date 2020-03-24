Hits & Misses: Cayuga County-area schools and churches, winter weather, Elijah Hughes

HIT: To Cayuga County-area churches, schools and nonprofit organizations finding creative ways to continue serving the community.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced nearly everything involving public gatherings to be shut down or canceled, including school classes and church services. But school districts and families are using technology platforms like Google Classroom and social media to keep students learning from home. And several local churches, such as Auburn's Westminster Presbyterian Church using a Facebook Live video to provide a worship service on Sunday, are keeping the fellowship and spiritual nourishment going with digital platforms, phone conversations and more.

MISS: To a batch of sloppy, wintery weather adding to the misery for central New York amid the novel coronavirus shutdowns.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March has largely been mild by the standards we're used to up here, so we were probably due for some snow and slush. Monday gave us plenty of both. Let's hope this will be winter's parting message and we won't have to shovel or brush again until November.

HIT: To Elijah Hughes, for an impressive two-year run for the Syracuse University men's basketball team.