Hits & Misses: Cayuga County-area sports all-stars, Weedsport fire, spring weather

HIT: To the Cayuga County student-athletes who have been selected for The Citizen's winter sports all-star teams and most outstanding performers.

For the past several days and continuing this week, we're publishing our annual all-star selections and photos, along with profile stories of the top athlete in each sport.

A common thread for all of the profiles is the love for the sport that these students possess, a love that's driven them to work hard on their skills and excel against the competition.

We congratulate all of the honorees for their achievements.

MISS: To a commercial building fire that affected two businesses in the village of Weedsport.

Firefighters from several area departments worked hard to quickly get an early Monday morning fire under control at the North Seneca Street building that houses Riverside Outdoors and Weedsport Window & Glass. The damage, though, forced the shutdown of the building and disrupted both businesses.

Commercial building fire in Weedsport under investigation Fire investigators were working to determine the cause of an early Monday morning fire inside a commercial building in downtown Weedsport.

We hope both can quickly get back to normal operations, and thank the firefighting crews for their efforts.

HIT: To a much needed break in the weather that made it finally and truly feel like spring.

Mostly sunny skies and temperatures well into 70s on Sunday and Monday came less than a week after a big April snow storm had us all feeling rather foul about the tendency of central New York winter weather to hold on a little too long.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0