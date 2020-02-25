Hits & Misses: Cayuga County-area sports playoffs, Auburn fire, Tiana Mangakahia

HIT: To the start of post-season competition for winter high school sports teams.
The later half of February is always an exciting time for Cayuga County-area sports coverage, and this season is no different. From standout individual sport competitors to teams that have impressed throughout the regular season, there's so many local student-athletes in a position to achieve something special this year.
We look forward to seeing how all of the action plays out, and wish good luck to everyone involved.
MISS: To a weekend fire that heavily damaged an Auburn home.
The Saturday morning fire at a house on Arch Street displaced an Auburn woman. Fortunately she was not hurt and was able to move in with her son. Firefighters said an electrical malfunction with a space heater started the fire.
HIT: To the return of Syracuse women's basketball star Tiana Mangakahia to the practice court.
Mangakahia has missed this season for the Orange while recovering from surgery and treament for breast cancer, and she has publicly shared the journey and inspired many people with her courage and determination.
On Monday, Mangakahia posted a terrific update to her Twitter account: "Great news 🙏🏼 Cleared to start practicing again! Can not wait for the future. Thank you for all the support and love from every single person. Excited is an understatement 🏀🍊"
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.