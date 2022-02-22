Hits & Misses: Cayuga County-area sports playoffs, Auburn shots fired case, The Home's pavilion

HIT: To the return of scholastic winter sports postseason competition.

From the wrestling mats to the indoor track, from the hard courts to the pool, student athletes are taking their best shots at sectional and statewide glory. In the Cayuga County-area, this year has brought a plethora of strong contenders for titles in a variety of sports.

While we all still feel some of the burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic, the return of full-blown high school sports playoffs this school year is something to appreciate as evidence of major progress. It's also something to never again take for granted.

MISS: To a disturbing crime reported by the Auburn Police Department on Friday.

Officers arrested a city woman and charged her with the felony of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after, they said, she fired a handgun into an unoccupied car behind a building on Genesee Street in the downtown area.

The alleged crime took place a little before 1 p.m. near the intersection with Fort Street — in other words, broad daylight in a fairly high-traffic area. Thankfully no one was hurt.

HIT: To a new outdoor gathering space for The Faatz-Crofut Home in Auburn.

The Grant Avenue adult care facility, often referred to simply at The Home, is in the process of installing a 18-by-22-foot pavilion, which should be finished by Friday. The structure is a lovely addition to the grounds, providing an inviting outdoor space for residents and their families to spend time together.

