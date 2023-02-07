HIT: To volunteer firefighters in the Cayuga County area who responded to numerous major fire calls over a couple of days last week.

Starting with a blaze that destroyed an Ira home in the early hours of Thursday morning and continuing through Saturday afternoon, several house and barn fire calls required heavy firefighter and ambulance response. The southern portion of the county was particularly busy. In many cases, the weary crews had to battle bitter cold temperatures and wind in addition to the fires they were putting out.

It was a reminder for the public of just how selfless and dedicated these men and women are as they ensure public safety in their communities.

MISS: To a batch of some of the nastiest winter weather we'll see in central New York ripping through the region last week.

A combination of sub-zero temperatures, ferocious wind and enough snowfall to dramatically reduce visibility for anyone trying to travel smacked the area starting late Thursday night and continuing well into the early morning hours of Saturday.

HIT: To a win at Boston College for the Syracuse University men's basketball team.

The Orange's victory Saturday snapped a three-game losing streak, and hopefully gave the team a sense of confidence heading into the final stretch of the regular season. A trip south to take on a weak Florida State squad is next, before SU has a tough stretch of contests against some of the better teams in the conference.

