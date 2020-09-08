Hits & Misses: Cayuga County-area students return, quiet Labor Day, Weedsport history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIT: To the return of children to school buildings this week.

It has been a long, difficult process to get to this point, and every district has its own plan based on specific needs and facilities. Yes, this won't be the same type of learning students had a year ago, but it's nonetheless encouraging that they will finally be back in classrooms in much of the region this week.

With that said, we urge everyone to take the safety protocols in place seriously. The low infection rates in New York state, with the CNY region often leading the way, are a result of a collective effort to be careful and smart. Let's keep that going in the weeks and months ahead.

MISS: To an extra-quiet Labor Day in central New York.

This federal holiday in celebration of the American worker typically brings a parade and related events to the New York State Fair, a fun-filled weekend put on by the Skaneateles Fire Department with its end-of-summer festival and more.

This year the pandemic meant the big public events that draw crowds couldn't take place.

HIT: To some fascinating historical research taking place in the Weedsport area.