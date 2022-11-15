Hits & Misses: Cayuga County-area veterans, snowy weather, Syracuse hoops

HIT: To the men and women in the Cayuga County area who are or who have served in the United States military.

It's always nice to see area schools, municipalities and other organizations put together events around Veterans Day to honor servicemen and servicewomen for all they have done to protect our nation.

Highlights of this year's Veterans Day weekend included numerous school assemblies, a youth hockey tournament dedicated to armed forces personnel, the yearly downtown Auburn Veterans Memorial Park service and a special reception for veterans at the YMCA on Friday afternoon.

Thanks to all who helped in organizing and volunteering for these efforts, and most of all, thank you to our veterans.

MISS: To the first true blanket of snowfall and the arrival of below-normal temperatures to the region.

We all knew winter weather was going to show up, but it's still a little jolting when that actually happens. But we've been through this plenty of times and know what to do, from getting those vehicle scrapers and brushes ready to making sure we have our hats, gloves and boots in working order.

And of course, a little snow is kind of nice to see. The changing seasons are something to appreciate.

HIT: To the start of the Syracuse University basketball seasons.

The men's team has an exciting blend of battle-tested players and promising recruits, all under the guidance of Hall of Fame Coach Jim Boeheim. The women's team, meanwhile, begins a new era with star alum Felisha Legette-Jack as the head coach.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.