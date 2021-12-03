Hits & Misses: Cayuga County-area winter sports, 10K COVID-19 cases, SU thriller

HIT: To the start of the scholastic winter sports seasons in the Cayuga County area.

Basketball and volleyball courts, bowling alleys, pools and more are busy with young athletes taking part in practices and games.

We wish all participants good luck in the new season and encourage them all to have fun.

MISS: To an unfortunate milestone that serves to remind us all of how serious and devastating COVID-19 has been.

Cayuga County Health Department this week reported that there have now been more than 10,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county since the middle of March 2020. That's an astonishing number that underscores how easily this airborne disease can spread.

We hope the milestone might cause a few more residents to talk to their physicians about getting vaccinated, and encourages everyone to practice good respiratory hygiene.

HIT: To one of the most exciting Syracuse men's basketball victories seen at the Carrier Dome in many years.

The Orange defeated Indiana on Tuesday night in a double-overtime thriller. It was a game that was filled with tremendous plays by both teams, moments of high tension and angst (most notably when Indiana tied the game in the final seconds of regulation play).

Syracuse's Joe Girard III made a pair of foul shots with less than a second remaining in the final OT to secure the win. The Boeheim brothers, Buddy and Jimmy, led the offense in scoring, which must have brought some extra satisfaction to their dad, legendary Head Coach Jim Boeheim.

