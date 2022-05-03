Hits & Misses: Cayuga County basketball stars, SU lacrosse, Auburn veteran honored

HIT: To three all-state girls basketball players coming from Cayuga County.

Last week, the 2021-22 New York all-state selections for girls basketball were announced and they included Auburn's Leah Middleton (fifth team in Class A), Union Springs' Kailey Kalet (fourth team in Class C) and Weedsport's Mariah Quogley (10th team in Class C).

To be among the best players in the entire state is a tremendous honor that reflects on these student athletes' talent and hard work. Congratulations to all of them on terrific seasons.

MISS: To the conclusion to an utterly forgettable season for one of the most storied programs in all of college sports.

We're talking about the Syracuse University men's lacrosse team, which dropped its final game of the year to finish with a 4-10 overall record, including 1-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

This is a team with 10 national championships in its history, but none since 2009. Lacrosse experts say the Orange has a strong class of recruits coming next seasons, which is good to hear, but it's still stunning to see this program fall so far.

HIT: To all the people involved in a special sendoff for a local veteran who ventured to the nation's capital last weekend.

Stephen Stomps, a U.S. Army veteran and retired Auburn High School music teacher, was part of the latest trip by Honor Flight Syracuse, a program that honors veterans for their service with flights to Washington, D.C., for tours of the many war memorials.

A large gathering of local enforcement members came out before the sun rose on Saturday morning to meet Stomps at his residence at The Commons. They then escorted his vehicle out of the county as it made its way to the airport in Syracuse.

